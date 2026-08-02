Support Katia’s Fight Against SMA

Welcome to Katia’s story.





We are launching this urgent, life-saving fundraiser for our beautiful 1-year-old daughter, Katia.





Our lives changed forever when Katia was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Type 2), a rare and severe genetic neuromuscular disease that progressively destroys the motor neurons responsible for movement, muscle strength, swallowing, and eventually breathing.





Despite everything, Katia still has a critical window of hope.





Genetic testing confirmed that she has 3 copies of the SMN2 gene, which means she remains a strong candidate for early gene therapy treatment. Doctors have emphasized that time is absolutely critical: every day without treatment can result in irreversible loss of motor neurons and permanent physical decline.





Katia’s best chance at stopping the progression of this disease is a groundbreaking gene therapy called Zolgensma — a one-time treatment designed to target the root cause of SMA before irreversible damage occurs.





The challenge facing our family is overwhelming.





Zolgensma is one of the most expensive medical treatments in the world, with costs reaching millions of dollars — far beyond anything an ordinary family could ever afford alone. As parents, it is devastating to know that a treatment capable of saving your child exists, yet remains financially out of reach.





We are therefore launching this campaign out of love, urgency, and desperation to save our daughter’s future.





Every donation made through this fundraiser will go directly toward securing Katia’s treatment and covering related medical expenses through verified medical channels and providers. We are not seeking personal financial gain — only a chance to save our child before time runs out.





Time is now our greatest enemy.





Every passing day risks taking away abilities Katia may never recover again. She is not asking for luxury or comfort — only for the chance to grow, move, stand, and live the life every child deserves.





Please help us save our little girl.





Whether through a donation, sharing her story, or connecting us with organizations or individuals who may help, your support could become the reason Katia gets the chance to live.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with Katia and our family during the hardest battle of our lives