Support Independent Political Reporting

As the host of The Simple Truth with James Matlock on the OBBM Network, a contributing journalist with Hyper Local Loop, and a political activist with the Conservative Party of Texas, I spend half of each month on the road covering bills and their impact on everyday Americans. The travel costs, hotels, meals, fuel, and event tickets, come directly out of my family's budget.





I give commentary on the policies that affect regular people, reporting the simple truth that no one wants to acknowledge. To keep doing this work without straining my family's finances, I'm raising funds to help cover these essential reporting expenses.





Your support would mean so much as I continue this work.