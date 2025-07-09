Support for Triplets(Late Nurse Mom, 25yrs)please.

Newborn triplets of Fatima Tijani a 25 years old nurse and devoted mother who tragically lost her life during a cesarean section while giving birth to her babies.

Dedicated her life to caring for others as a nurse. In her final act of love and sacrifice, she gave everything to bring three precious lives into this world.

Now these three miracle babies 2 boys and 1 girl have come into the world without their mom.

Why we need your help:

As we grieve, we are opening this fund to ensure these children are given a healthy life and medical bills are paid for :

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit(NICU) full care up formula, diapers, clothes, and 24/7.

Hospital Funeral expenses: Remaining medical bills from the C-section

The funds will be managed by Mr Jibril Tijani for the sole benefit the triplets









Please donate, share, and keep this family in your prayers. No amount is too small. Thank you for honoring her memory by caring for her children.





With love and gratitude

Tijani Family









GiveSendGo is a faith-based platform, and we believe God sees these little ones. Please also hit the ‘Pray’ button for the family.