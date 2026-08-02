Support for the Field children

Our dear friend Holly went to the hospital suddenly on July 26, 2026, and returned home on hospice care on August 10. Holly has been raising her six children on her own since her husband Tim passed away from cancer in 2023.





Holly’s oldest child is newly married and in his early twenties; her youngest is not yet a teenager. As their mother’s health declines, her oldest son and his wife are preparing to step in as guardians for their younger siblings.





As friends and neighbors, we want to help the Field children through this incredibly difficult time. They will need support and funds to cover hospital bills, funeral arrangements, and the many other expenses this situation brings.





Anything you’re able to give will mean so much to these children.