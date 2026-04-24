Support for the Dorsey Family

Our school community is coming together to support the Dorsey family during an incredibly difficult time. Tim and Mindi Dorsey have three children, two who attend Dream City. Their youngest, Grace, is 18 months old and has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.





This fundraiser will help cover the medical needs and everyday expenses the family faces as they navigate Grace's care and treatment. We want to lift the Dorsey family up in prayer and let them know they are not alone.





If you're able to give, your support would mean so much to Tim, Mindy, and their children during this season. Thank you for standing with them.



