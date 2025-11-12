Support for Teen Parents Starting Out

We're two teen parents with a 7-month-old, and we both have jobs, But our paychecks don't stretch far enough to cover everything we need right now. We're raising funds to help us get a car and and apartment so we can give our child a stable home and reliable transportation to work and appointments.





A car would let us get to our jobs consistently and handle the everyday needs of parenting.





We're working hard to take care of our child and ourselves. Your support would mean so much as we take these next steps.