Support for Single Mom Caring for Son with Autism

I'm a single mom of three kids, ages 12, 9, and 7. My youngest was diagnosed with level 2 autism in 2021. Despite submitting all the required forms, I haven't received any funding support for him.





I'm his sole caregiver, which means I can't work a traditional job. I have no family support, and while a few friends help when they can, it's never enough, they're facing their own struggles too.





Right now, I'm carrying debt from before my kids were born, and it's keeping me stuck. I can't move forward or keep everything afloat on my own.





What I need most is to purchase a vehicle so I can do delivery work, the only job where I can bring my son with me and still be his caregiver. I also need to clear the debt that's holding us back. Beyond that, I'm working to cover everyday needs like groceries and getting my son to his appointments.





I want my kids and myself to feel secure, to not worry about where our next meal is coming from or how I'll manage the basics. Your support would mean everything to us.