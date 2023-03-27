Support For Single Mom

I have been faced with circumstances out of my control and am struggling. June of last year and January of this year, I lost 2 of my 3 jobs which were my primary income and carried me through the winter months of slow season. Since then I’ve been hit with more trials and tribulation. My washer died and then my dryer died, then the washer I got for free off of marketplace doesn’t work correctly and doesn’t wash our clothes, my car has been having issues and my 3rd job that’s now my only job, doesn’t provide as much as it used to the last 3 years. Even down to the fact that my bedsheets have holes in them but I just don’t have the way to buy more. I’m truly being hit in every direction.

I keep applying to jobs that I’m qualified for and I don’t hear back. I started working another little side gig for a couple of weeks and that has stopped and I haven’t heard from them in a week. I’m trying and it seems like more doors keep closing, which I know is all God’s doing and protection and he wants me to rest.

Today on my way to work so I could pay for my phone bill before it gets shut off, I heard a popping noise as I was braking, and then my brakes wouldn’t work properly. I’ve looked and one of my brake pads is completely missing, so I had to turn around and go home.

Yesterday during church we were going over Psalm 150 and my pastor said something that brought me to tears and it was such an “okay God” moment. He said “Let others serve you, don’t be stubborn.” So this is me asking for others to serve and help me because it’s so hard for me to ask for help when I need it. I’m in a position right now where I truly need help so I can pay bills that I am behind on and so my car can be safe for me to drive my daughter and I.