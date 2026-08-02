Support for Rachael Thomson and Family

Dr. Gary Thomson was a loving husband, father, healer and chiropractor who suddenly and tragically passed away, leaving his wife and loved ones in a very challenging place. His wife Rachael is now navigating an overwhelming set of tasks while grieving the loss of her life partner.





Rachael is working to tie up financial affairs, arrange and fund a memorial service, and plan a move to a new home that better fits their new situation. She's also managing the transition of Gary's practice. His patients have been without their doctor for a month, and despite Rachael's best efforts to find someone to help, she's carrying the weight of finding and co-ordinating a legacy plan for the practice and/or arranging its sale.





Burdened with finding a new place to live, planning the memorial, managing the practice transition, and tying up a long list of financial affairs, Rachael is juggling more than she can handle all the while bearing the grief of losing her husband and life partner. Your support would help ease some of these burdens during this difficult time.