Support for My Health and Family

I'm raising money because I'm carrying so much right now. Back in my country, my family depends on me for their medical expenses, food, and shelter, it all comes from what I earn. Sadly, it's not helping anymore.





I'm struggling mentally and physically, and it's hard to deal with this condition. The weight of it all is overwhelming. I need support to help cover my expenses and give myself some breathing room so I can take care of what matters most.





Your help would mean so much to me and my family during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.