Support for Mrs. Michael Dickerson

On September 3rd, our family lost Michael Dickerson unexpectedly at 37 years old. His passing has changed everything for those closest to him.





Michael's son, Jeremiah, and his mother, Jalissa, are navigating this loss together. Jalissa is now a single parent managing the household alone, and the loss of Michael's income has created real financial strain. Jeremiah is approaching his preteen years, with growing needs including technology and sports.





We're raising funds to help Jalissa and Jeremiah with day-to-day expenses and to support Jeremiah as he grows. Your support would mean so much to our family during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us.