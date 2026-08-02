Support for Jody and Dennis During Hospital Stay

Jody Anderson is in the hospital following a stroke and continues to fight while recovering. Her husband, Dennis, known to many as Baja, has been keeping a watchful vigil by her side. He needs support to stay there with her during this critical time.





Jody and Dennis have been deeply involved in our community, volunteering with the Taylor Ferry Fire Department for years. Now, when they need help most, we're asking for prayers and donations to help Dennis stay by Jody's side without the added stress of travel costs and other expenses.





Your support during this difficult time would mean so much to them both.