Support for family/friend

Hello I’m just a dude following jesus as best as I can. I have no marketing agenda i just want to help out an amazing woman who has become family and is experiencing car struggles and with repair costs needs a new one. She has grand kids that stay with her now as there was a family incident.

she hasn’t been to church since the car troubles and she’s a big part of our community. We know someone with an extra car and would like to offer them 2000 and we can take care of anything that is extra. My wife and I just don’t have the means to help in this time.

I don’t know what else to say im just taking a step and hoping God can do the rest! Thank you so much and God bless!





-Tommy Garcia