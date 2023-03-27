Support for Dialysis Treatment

I am living with kidney failure, a condition that has completely changed my life. To stay alive, I must undergo dialysis treatment three times every week. Each session lasts for hours and leaves me physically exhausted, yet it is essential for my survival.





The cost of one dialysis session is 6,000 Turkish Lira, and I require three sessions every week. This means my treatment costs 18,000 Turkish Lira per week and more than 72,000 Turkish Lira every month. Unfortunately, these expenses are far beyond what I can afford.





Today, I am reaching out with hope and humility to ask for your support. Any contribution, no matter how small, can help me continue receiving the treatment that keeps me alive. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story and keeping me in your prayers would mean the world to me.





Your kindness and generosity can make a real difference in my life during this difficult journey. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.





May God bless you with health, happiness, and endless blessings.

❤️ Thank you from the bottom of my heart.