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Support for Christine & the Young Family

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLeah Saufley

Support for Christine & the Young Family

Hello, everyone!


My mom, Christine, was in a bike accident on Sunday, September 6th. She was taken by ambulance to WellSpan York Hospital, where she received care for a serious concussion and a broken collarbone. Thankfully, she is now home and doing relatively well. Praise the Lord!


Unfortunately, she and Daryl are currently in between insurance plans and will have to shoulder the full cost of her hospital care. On top of that, they are facing lost income while she takes time to recover. It’s a large and unexpected financial burden, and we’re hopeful that this GiveSendGo will help lighten the load.


If you feel led to give, any amount would be a tremendous help and deeply appreciated. If you’d rather bless them in another way, they would also greatly appreciate a homemade meal or a grocery gift card (Aldi, Trader Joe's, or Giant). Just shoot Christine a text ahead of time to coordinate a good day and time.



A few prayer requests…


For her collarbone: At the moment, it doesn't look like she will need surgery. Praise God! Please pray that the break will heal on its own and that surgery will not be necessary!


For complete healing: Please pray for complete healing of her brain. Pray that she will be able to truly rest and give her body the time it needs to recover, without trying to do too much before she is ready.


For the weeks and months ahead: Please pray that she will find meaningful and joyful moments throughout her recovery. As many of you know, she’s an on-the-go woman, so having to take a break from her various jobs, walking the dogs, and holding her grandkids will not be easy for her. Pray that God would give her patience, peace, and contentment as she adjusts to this season of slowing down and healing.


Thank you all so much for your prayers, love, and support. It means more than you know! 🤍

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