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Support for Amit Braslavski after Oct 7.

Monthly Goal₪100,000 ILS
Total Raised₪1,195 ILS
Raised this month₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byKelly Claman Peon

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amit Braslavski

Support for Amit Braslavski after Oct 7.

This GiveSendGo campaign is to help Amit Braslavski as he rebuilds his life following the October 7 abduction of his younger brother, Rom Braslavski, by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.


I have had the privilege of getting to know Rom and Amit, and I have witnessed firsthand their love for one another and the Braslavski family's unwavering dedication to bringing Rom home.


Rom spent 738 days in captivity under horrific conditions. While the world watched and prayed for his return, his family lived through a nightmare that seemed never-ending.

Throughout Rom's captivity, Amit and the Braslavski family dedicated themselves completely to the fight for his freedom. They worked tirelessly to keep Rom's name in the public eye, speak to the media, attend rallies and meetings, and advocate for his release wherever and whenever they could. They poured their time, energy, and financial resources into bringing Rom home, refusing to let the world forget him.


The emotional and financial toll was immense. As the months turned into years, the family exhausted much of what they had in their efforts to support Rom and fight for his return.

During this extraordinarily difficult period, Amit's own health began to suffer. He was diagnosed with epilepsy, which came out through a horrible car accident that left Amit near death. He was ultimately unable to continue working. As a result, he accumulated significant debt while coping with his diagnosis and carrying the immense burden of having a brother held hostage.


Today, Rom is finally home. While his recovery continues, Amit is now facing the difficult task of rebuilding his own life after nearly two years spent fighting for his brother.

This fundraiser has been created with Amit's knowledge and blessing. All funds raised will go directly to Amit to help ease his financial burden, pay down debt, and provide stability as he focuses on his health and future.


The Braslavski family has shown extraordinary strength, courage, and love throughout this ordeal. After everything Amit has endured, my hope is that this campaign can provide some relief and allow him to focus on his health, recovery, and the future.

Any support, whether through a donation or by sharing this campaign, is deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing with Amit and the Braslavski family.


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