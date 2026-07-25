Support Ertan Serkan Gokdepe's Legal Defense

Ertan Serkan Gokdepe has been a dedicated horse-drawn carriage driver in New York City for more than twenty years. He is a gentle, hardworking, and law-abiding lawful permanent resident, a devoted husband, and the loving father of two young daughters.





During a routine work shift, the horse-drawn carriage Mr. Gokdepe was operating was involved in a tragic accident that resulted in the death of a young tourist who was visiting Central Park with his family. The incident remains under investigation by the New York County District Attorney's Office and the New York City Police Department.





As a result of this tragedy, Mr. Gokdepe is no longer employed. As the primary financial provider for his family, he is facing overwhelming financial hardship and cannot afford the substantial legal fees required to defend himself throughout this ongoing investigation. Access to experienced legal counsel is essential to ensure that his rights are fully protected and that he receives a fair process.





Those who know Serkan describe him as a kind, compassionate, and dedicated family man whose life has been turned upside down by this tragic event. Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, he deserves the opportunity to mount a strong legal defense.





We are raising funds solely to help cover Mr. Gokdepe's legal defense expenses. If you are able, please consider making a donation or sharing this fundraiser with others. Your generosity and compassion can help ease the financial burden on Serkan and his family during one of the most difficult times of their lives





Donation Notice

Any donation will be treated as a voluntary gift to assist with Mr. Gokdepe's legal defense costs. Donors will not receive any goods, services, or other benefits in return. Donations do not create any ownership interest, attorney-client relationship, authority over legal strategy, or right to receive confidential information regarding his case.





Any funds remaining after all legal defense costs have been paid will be used to support Mr. Gokdepe and his immediate family as they recover from the financial hardship resulting from this tragedy, including essential living expenses and any related obligations.