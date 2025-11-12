Support Eric’s Medical Crisis

Dear Christian brothers and sisters,





I’m reaching out to ask for your support for Eric David, who unfortunately has no family member available to care for him. Last week, Eric was hospitalized with malaria. After receiving treatment, he was discharged, but barely 12 hours later, he returned to the hospital with severe abdominal pain.





He was diagnosed with appendicitis and required emergency surgery, which cost $4,500. Unfortunately, during the procedure, the doctors discovered a serious spinal cord injury that now requires further medical care.





We are urgently trying to raise $20,000 to help cover the necessary treatment and medical expenses.





My Christian brothers and sisters, I humbly ask you to please support Eric with any amount you can afford. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference.

May God bless you abundantly for your kindness, compassion, and support. 🙏❤️





Any funds you are able to contribute should be directed to my CashApp account.





Name on the account is:





$melanieharris123