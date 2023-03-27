Support Ellen to get medical the help she needs

Hi, my name is Angela Moore, and I am writing this with a heavy heart, asking for help to save my mother, Ellen.





Anyone who knows my mom knows she is the heart of our family, the kind of person who leaves extra baking on our neighbor's doorstep, never forgets a birthday, and has spent her entire life taking care of everyone else. Now, she is facing the fight of her life, and she needs us to take care of her and help her and that's the reason why I'm creating this fundraiser.





Earlier this year, after weeks of fatigue and pain, my mom was diagnosed with Stage 3B Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC).





TNBC is an aggressive, fast-growing form of cancer that does not have receptors for estrogen, progesterone, or HER2. Because of this, traditional targeted hormone therapies do not work. The cancer has already spread into her surrounding lymph nodes, making immediate, aggressive intervention essential to prevent it from metastasizing further.





While my mom has health insurance, standard coverage falls tragically short for a diagnosis like this:





- Experimental Immunotherapy Denials: Her oncology team determined that standard chemotherapy alone is not enough to stop the progression. They strongly recommended pairing her regimen with a specialized targeted immunotherapy protocol and an out-of-network clinical trial. Insurance has classified these cutting-edge infusions as "investigational" and refused to cover them.





- Out-of-Network Specialists: The leading hospital specializing in aggressive TNBC trials is located out-of-state. Her network will not cover out-of-network facility fees, specialized lab testing, or targeted radiation planning.





- Strict Coverage Caps & High Deductibles: Her policy has strict lifetime max caps on non-standard specialty medications, leaving us with staggering out-of-pocket balances for basic supportive care, daily injections, and anti-nausea medications.





My mom spent her entire life working and paying into her coverage, but now when she needs it most, she's being denied Her very right and it's honestly so disgusting but we're already looking into solving that, and this is our plan B (that's slowly turning into our only plan)





We are trying to raise $85,000 in total to cover her immediate medical plan over the next six months. Every dollar raised will directly cover:





- Specialized Immunotherapy Sessions: $4,500 per infusion (not covered by insurance).





- Targeted Radiation & Trial Administration Fees: Covering out-of-pocket clinical trial costs and specialized lab panels.





- Travel & Living Expenses: Transportation and lodging for her bi-weekly trips to the specialist treatment center.





- Prescription Co-Pays & Home Support: Uncovered supportive medications, physical therapy, and home care during intensive recovery days.





My mom has so much life left to live, (she's just 56) and her doctors believe that with this treatment plan, she has a real chance at remission. And so We have refused to let a financial barrier stand between my mother and a cure.





Please consider donating, no amount is too small. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this page with your friends, family, and social media pages would mean the world to us.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support.





With love and gratitude,

Angela Moore



