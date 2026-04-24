Support During Mental Health Recovery

I'm raising money to help cover my daily and monthly living costs as I navigate my mental health.





Over the last couple of years, my anxiety and depression have deeply affected my work and my ability to earn. I've always been hardworking, but right now my mental health has drained me, and I'm struggling to keep up with everything, work, family, and taking care of myself.





I'm the main support for my family, which makes this even harder. I feel alone in this, and I need help covering my basic expenses while I focus on getting the support I need.





Your support would mean so much to me and my family during this time. Thank you for standing with me.