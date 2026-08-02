Support During a Difficult Period

Hello,

My name is Daniel, and I am an independent electronics technician and offline AI/software developer from Romania.

For the past year, I have been going through a very difficult financial period while trying to continue my independent work and rebuild stability in my life.

I have experience in electronics, technical repair work, software projects, and offline AI development. I have always tried to solve problems through work, learning, and persistence, but prolonged financial pressure and isolation have made things increasingly difficult.

At the moment, I am asking for temporary support to help me stabilize my situation, continue my work, and regain a normal and sustainable routine.

The funds will help cover essential living costs, transportation, and give me the time and stability needed to continue searching for collaborations and rebuilding my professional activity.

I am not looking for luxury or shortcuts — only a chance to recover and continue moving forward with dignity.

Any support, donation, or even sharing this page means a lot to me.

Thank you sincerely for reading my story.

— Daniel



