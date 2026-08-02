Support Dignified Living for Our Seniors

For the past five years, we have been working to bring a dream to life: creating a safe, affordable, and dignified housing community for senior citizens. Our goal is to raise $350,000 to purchase 10–15 acres of land where we can build small, comfortable homes that will be available for affordable lease options, giving seniors access to stable housing without the burden of unaffordable rent. No senior should have to spend their later years worrying about where they will live or whether they can afford a safe place to call home. With your support, we can turn five years of planning and dedication into a thriving community that provides housing security, dignity, independence, and hope for seniors for years to come.











