Support Cornelius Bell's Legal Defense

Cornelius Bell is currently facing a pending criminal case and needs support to ensure that he has the resources necessary to protect his legal rights throughout the court process.

Because this is an active case, we will not discuss the allegations, evidence, witnesses, or specific circumstances publicly. Those matters belong in court and should be addressed by Cornelius’s legal counsel.

We are raising funds to help cover legitimate legal-defense expenses, including attorney fees, investigative services, expert assistance, records and transcripts, and other necessary defense-related costs.

Our goal is simple: to make sure Cornelius has the resources needed for a thorough and properly prepared legal defense.

A criminal charge is an allegation. Cornelius is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty in court.

Every contribution matters, no matter the amount. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others can make a difference too.

Thank you for supporting Cornelius and for respecting his privacy while this case moves through the legal process.



