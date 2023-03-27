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Support Cafe 153 - Wake the Church, Warn the World

Goal$800 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrian Arbo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cafe 153 Mission Inc.

Support Cafe 153 - Wake the Church, Warn the World

GOD is not silent


Cafe 153 Mission exists to carry the work and voice of Messenger 42 — to wake and prepare the Church, and to warn the world, while there is still time.

The messages are offered freely. No one is charged to hear them. No one is asked to follow a man. If the Lord leads you to help keep this work going out, you may give here. If He does not, receive the messages anyway. Follow Jesus Christ.


Who this is

Cafe 153 Mission Inc. is the organization behind messenger42.org and the Messenger 42 videos.


Messenger 42 is Brian Arbo. In 2015, while in prison, the Most High called and sent him — with no human ordination, no church commission, and no man’s approval. He writes and speaks only what he is given. The glory belongs to God alone.

He is closer to a donkey than to a celebrity. Do not follow him. Follow Jesus Christ.


What this voice is for

The work is not entertainment, and it is not a brand.

It is a public record of messages God gave — written, dated, and sent to named witnesses — and the videos that now put those words in front of this generation. The aim is simple:

  1. Wake a sleeping Church
  2. Call her to repent and prepare
  3. Warn a defiant world
  4. Point every listener to the blood of Jesus Christ as the only covering


God has confirmed these messages with signs this nation has already lived through. The written record and the videos are there to be examined, not admired.


“The Lord is not slow to fulfill his promise as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should reach repentance.”

— 2 Peter 3:9 ESV


How gifts are used

Gifts given to this fundraiser help Cafe 153 Mission Inc. keep the work in front of people:

  1. Hosting and maintaining messenger42.org
  2. Producing and distributing the video messages
  3. Preserving the original written record
  4. The ordinary costs of laboring to get the word out


We do not sell blessings. We do not trade gifts for access to God. A gift does not purchase favor, and the absence of a gift does not close the door. The messages remain free.


Please read this before you give

Gifts through this GiveSendGo page are voluntary support for Cafe 153 Mission Inc. and the Messenger 42 work.

They are not tax-deductible charitable contributions.

Cafe 153 Mission Inc. is not a 501(c)(3) charity. We will not issue a charitable tax receipt. If you need a deductible gift for your own records, give instead through a qualified 501(c)(3) of your choosing.

GiveSendGo charges no platform fee. Standard payment-processing fees still apply and are handled by their processor. We do not add a second “ministry fee” on top.

Give only what you have. Give only if the Lord leads you. You may give once, or monthly if GiveSendGo offers that option on this page. You can stop at any time.

If you need help with a gift, use the contact information on messenger42.org.


A word to the reader

Do not follow Messenger 42.

Do not follow this page.

Follow Jesus Christ.

Test everything by the Scriptures. Repent. Believe the gospel. The blood of Jesus is the only covering.

"All authority and glory belong to God alone"

Isaiah 24:8


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