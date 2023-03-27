- **Animal Rescue**: Veterinary care and adoption

Dear Animal Lover,





Every abandoned pet deserves a second chance at a loving home. Our shelter provides veterinary care, food, and adoption programs for hundreds of animals each year.





We need $12,000 to continue this life-saving work. $25 feeds a dog for a month. $100 covers spay/neuter surgery. Your donation helps us rescue, rehabilitate, and re home animals in need.





Please be a voice for the voiceless. Donate today and help us give every animal the happy ending they deserve.





Warmly,

Hope Alliance