Support Aged Worker's Survival Against All Odds

Please Help Me In my time of need After Losing Everything





After 36 years of dedicated employment, I unexpectedly lost my job. For the first time in my life, I have found myself facing overwhelming financial hardship.





Since losing my income, I have exhausted my savings while trying to keep a roof over my head, pay for utilities, medical expenses, and basic necessities. I am now facing the very real possibility of homelessness.





I never imagined I would have to ask for help. It has taken a great deal of humility and faith to share my story.





I am actively searching for employment but it has been really hard due to my age. I continue to get turned down although I have a lengthy work history. I even reached out to local community agencies for help and was told there are no financial funding. My goal is not simply to survive, but to regain stability and become self-sufficient again.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help provide: rent and daily living expenses as I have no income.





If you are unable to give financially, I would be deeply grateful if you would keep me in your prayers.





My faith in God continues to sustain me during this difficult season. I believe brighter days are ahead, and your kindness and generosity can help me reach them.





Thank you for taking the time to read about my hardship, for your prayers, your encouragement, and any support you are able to give. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping me rebuild my life.





"God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble." — Psalm 46:1