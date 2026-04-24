GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Support a Parkinson's Patient in Their Fight

Goal€12,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byLerchbaum Richard

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lerchbaum Richard

Support a Parkinson's Patient in Their Fight


Hello everyone,


My name is Richard Lerchbaum. I live on my own in Paris, where I was born sixty years ago, and I've been living with Parkinson's disease for about twelve years.


I'm trying to raise money to help pay for a legal battle that's been going on for around five years between me and a member of my family—my older sister. She has made a habit of taking advantage of anyone in our family who has the misfortune of becoming seriously ill.

First it was our parents. My father had Parkinson's disease and my mother had Alzheimer's. I looked after both of them 24/7 on my own, without her help, for fifteen years, until they passed away. She didn't help -at all- then, but was deeply concerned during all these year about inheritance and material issues. Then there was our mother's cousin, who died at the age of ninety-three under troubling circumstances. Not so long before her death, she had been placed under guardianship and sometimes admitted to a hospital against her will. In the end, my sister became the sole heir to everything our relative owned. Now it seems to be my turn.


Even though Parkinson's has taken over such a big part of my life, I refuse—and always will refuse—to let her get away with it.


I'm no longer able to work, and the disability pension I receive isn't enough to cover the legal costs. Little by little, the case has pushed me into debt and forced me to put off even basic day-to-day expenses.


That's why I'm asking for your help.


Whether this works or not, at least I'll know I kept fighting and didn't just let the woman I'm forced to call my relative get away with what she's done. She may see me as an easy target, but even with my disability, I'm still a fighter.


Thank you for your support, your donations, and your kindness. And if you'd like to talk, whether to learn more about my situation or because you're going through something similar yourself, I'd be genuinely happy to hear from you.


Richard

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $3,860 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,600 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve