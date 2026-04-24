Support a Parkinson's Patient in Their Fight





Hello everyone,





My name is Richard Lerchbaum. I live on my own in Paris, where I was born sixty years ago, and I've been living with Parkinson's disease for about twelve years.





I'm trying to raise money to help pay for a legal battle that's been going on for around five years between me and a member of my family—my older sister. She has made a habit of taking advantage of anyone in our family who has the misfortune of becoming seriously ill.

First it was our parents. My father had Parkinson's disease and my mother had Alzheimer's. I looked after both of them 24/7 on my own, without her help, for fifteen years, until they passed away. She didn't help -at all- then, but was deeply concerned during all these year about inheritance and material issues. Then there was our mother's cousin, who died at the age of ninety-three under troubling circumstances. Not so long before her death, she had been placed under guardianship and sometimes admitted to a hospital against her will. In the end, my sister became the sole heir to everything our relative owned. Now it seems to be my turn.





Even though Parkinson's has taken over such a big part of my life, I refuse—and always will refuse—to let her get away with it.





I'm no longer able to work, and the disability pension I receive isn't enough to cover the legal costs. Little by little, the case has pushed me into debt and forced me to put off even basic day-to-day expenses.





That's why I'm asking for your help.





Whether this works or not, at least I'll know I kept fighting and didn't just let the woman I'm forced to call my relative get away with what she's done. She may see me as an easy target, but even with my disability, I'm still a fighter.





Thank you for your support, your donations, and your kindness. And if you'd like to talk, whether to learn more about my situation or because you're going through something similar yourself, I'd be genuinely happy to hear from you.





Richard