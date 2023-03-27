Support a mama fighting cancer age 29

Sometimes life doesn’t give you time to recover from one battle before another begins.





An old friend of mine has endured more medical hardships than anyone should have to face, and now she is fighting cancer. After everything her body, heart, and mind have already been through, this diagnosis has brought another long and difficult road—one that she shouldn’t have to walk while worrying about how she is going to afford the basic necessities of everyday life.





She is also a mother to a beautiful 5-year-old daughter who needs her mama. Right now, she is doing everything she can to keep going for her little girl, even on the days when she feels completely defeated.





The financial strain has become overwhelming. Paying household bills in full, keeping groceries in the house, finding gas money to get to medical appointments, and covering everyday necessities have become constant worries at a time when her energy should be focused on treatment, healing, and being with her daughter.





This isn’t going to be a short journey. Recovery will take time—not only physically, but emotionally and financially. She has a long road ahead of her to heal, rebuild her life, regain her strength, and eventually find herself again after everything she has endured.





I’m asking anyone who is able to please consider helping take even a small piece of this weight off her shoulders. Every donation, no matter the amount, can help provide groceries, gas for appointments, household necessities, and some breathing room when the bills arrive.





And if you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser means just as much. Sometimes it takes a village to remind someone who feels defeated that they are not fighting alone.





She deserves the opportunity to focus on getting better, loving her little girl, and finding hope again—without having to choose between getting to an appointment, buying groceries, or paying a bill.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every donation, share, prayer, kind word, and act of support



