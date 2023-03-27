GiveSendGo Logo

Support a mama fighting cancer age 29

Fundraiser Image

Support a mama fighting cancer age 29

Goal$800 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJessalyn Gee

Support a mama fighting cancer age 29

Sometimes life doesn’t give you time to recover from one battle before another begins.


An old friend of mine has endured more medical hardships than anyone should have to face, and now she is fighting cancer. After everything her body, heart, and mind have already been through, this diagnosis has brought another long and difficult road—one that she shouldn’t have to walk while worrying about how she is going to afford the basic necessities of everyday life.


She is also a mother to a beautiful 5-year-old daughter who needs her mama. Right now, she is doing everything she can to keep going for her little girl, even on the days when she feels completely defeated.


The financial strain has become overwhelming. Paying household bills in full, keeping groceries in the house, finding gas money to get to medical appointments, and covering everyday necessities have become constant worries at a time when her energy should be focused on treatment, healing, and being with her daughter.


This isn’t going to be a short journey. Recovery will take time—not only physically, but emotionally and financially. She has a long road ahead of her to heal, rebuild her life, regain her strength, and eventually find herself again after everything she has endured.


I’m asking anyone who is able to please consider helping take even a small piece of this weight off her shoulders. Every donation, no matter the amount, can help provide groceries, gas for appointments, household necessities, and some breathing room when the bills arrive.


And if you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser means just as much. Sometimes it takes a village to remind someone who feels defeated that they are not fighting alone.


She deserves the opportunity to focus on getting better, loving her little girl, and finding hope again—without having to choose between getting to an appointment, buying groceries, or paying a bill.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every donation, share, prayer, kind word, and act of support


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $10,190 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve