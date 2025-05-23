Campaign Image

Supporting Matthew B

Goal:

 USD $70,000

Raised:

 USD $2,925

Campaign created by Eva Wash

Supporting Matthew B

Hello, My name is Matthew Barnes,  I'm 18 years old.  Thank you for reading my story.   I missed my high school graduation on May 21, 2025, but I'm determined to face this journey with courage and strength .    On April 29th around 7:30 p.m., my friend and I were ambushed.  I was shot in the neck without fault of my own and had to undergo emergency surgery.  I have C1, C2, and C5 vertebra fractures.  I was placed on a ventilator for several days and currently have a trach.  I have very limited mobility and can only move my shoulders and right arm, but not to full capacity.  I'm focused on regaining my mobility, and I'm confident that with your support, I can achieve my recovery goals.

 I have incurred major medical bills during my stay in the hospital. I don't know the total cost yet, but the goal is to cover as much as possible.  I will be transferred to an inpatient rehabilitation center in the near future, which will increase my medical expenses.  

Your financial assistance will help cover my medical bills and rehabilitation expenses.   I know this is not going to be an easy journey, but with your support during this challenging time would mean the world to me.  Thank you for considering my request and for any support you can provide.  

I am very grateful for your kindness and generosity.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

prayers brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Francine and Larry
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Matt. We love you ❤️🙏🏾

Paula Burns
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Many prayers and blessings to a speedy recovery and a life without pain. 🙏

Brandon Wallace
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm keeping you in my prayers. I know you can beat this.

Rachel Jablonski
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your continued strength and healing!

Julian Littleton
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Jessica Braclet
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

We're going through highs and lows on the daily, but we will be able to look back at how far we've come. #Forevermyson.💙

Aaron GLASPER
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Preston
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tammi Collier
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm praying for a full recovery cousin.

Angie Drakeford
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🏽♥️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying that God will repair and restore. In the blessed name of Jesus.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏

Nancy Ellis
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Aaron GLASPER
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Update #1

May 30th, 2025

Just wanted to update everyone.  First we would like to thank everyone for their prayers.  Matt had a little set back while being transferred to UAB Spain Reabilitation Center and had to be admitted to ICU.  Things are looking better and we hope to transition to the rehabilitation center soon.  

Update Update #1 Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo