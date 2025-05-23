Supporting Matthew B

Hello, My name is Matthew Barnes, I'm 18 years old. Thank you for reading my story. I missed my high school graduation on May 21, 2025, but I'm determined to face this journey with courage and strength . On April 29th around 7:30 p.m., my friend and I were ambushed. I was shot in the neck without fault of my own and had to undergo emergency surgery. I have C1, C2, and C5 vertebra fractures. I was placed on a ventilator for several days and currently have a trach. I have very limited mobility and can only move my shoulders and right arm, but not to full capacity. I'm focused on regaining my mobility, and I'm confident that with your support, I can achieve my recovery goals.

I have incurred major medical bills during my stay in the hospital. I don't know the total cost yet, but the goal is to cover as much as possible. I will be transferred to an inpatient rehabilitation center in the near future, which will increase my medical expenses.

Your financial assistance will help cover my medical bills and rehabilitation expenses. I know this is not going to be an easy journey, but with your support during this challenging time would mean the world to me. Thank you for considering my request and for any support you can provide.

I am very grateful for your kindness and generosity.