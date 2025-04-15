Spreading Gods Love Help Fund My Mission to India

In 2021, I had a life-changing encounter with God that transformed me instantly and forever. Since that moment, I’ve fully surrendered my life to the Lord Jesus and made it my mission to share the Good News and the incredible love He’s shown me—love that’s available to everyone.

I’m humbled and incredibly grateful to share that I’ve been called to go on my very first missions trip this August and September to India with some of my Promise Church family. We'll be serving as an instrument of God’s love —preaching the gospel and ministering to the people God places in our path. We are stepping out in obedience to what Jesus has called us to do:



He told them, 'The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field.'" — Luke 10:2



"Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give."— Matthew 10:8



To make this trip possible, I’m asking for your help. I’ll be taking time off work and will need support to cover the cost of flights, accommodations, and other expenses. Any financial contribution would mean so much. And if you're not in a position to give, your prayers for our team and the people we’ll be reaching are equally valuable and deeply appreciated.



Thank you for your love, support, and prayers!

With love and gratitude,



Martissa Rivera











