Support 75 Workers Locked Out Without Pay

Seventy-five employees (2 of which are my friends) of a local company have been locked out of their workplace. The owner has absconded with all payroll, pensions, and union dues to another state, leaving everyone without income. At this time, unemployment and state services are unable to help.





These workers are facing immediate hardship with no way to cover rent, food, utilities, and other essential expenses while they navigate what comes next. Funds raised will help support these employees during this crisis.





Your donation will make a real difference for people who showed up to work and are now without the income they earned and were promised. Thank you for standing with these workers.