Help Bring Sunshine Laws to TPS

Defending Public Right to Know About TPS' Board Actions

Dr. Jennettie Marshall and E'Lena Ashley (TPS Board Members) and Aaron Griffith (Parent) are seeking a court order to get TPS Board to comply with the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, known as the Sunshine Laws. The Open Meeting Act was enacted to protect the public’s right to know about the activities and decision-making of their public agencies. While TPS Board actions are subject to the Open Meeting rules, its decision-making has often been done behind closed doors. Recent TPS actions in selecting a superintendent left the public in the dark about:

who made what decisions before the agenda was posted regarding the resignation of TPS' superintendent;

the emergency suspension of Board policy;

not to conduct a national search;

the planned appointment of an interim superintendent; and

the pre-selection of that superintendent.

TPS actions were not transparent - which is what the Open Meeting Act requires.

TPS didn’t want you, the public, to know; even two Board members, Ashley and Marshall, were not allowed to know. For that reason, these two brave members sued to enforce their right and your right to know. To be clear. the suit is not about who the TPS Superintendent is. It’s about too much secrecy in TPS decision-making.

Subpoenas could be soon issued as a result of their lawsuit that will finally reveal what Gist, Johnson and Woolley tried to hide. But depositions are expensive and they need your help to cover these trial costs. Your contribution will help enforce our transparency laws and shine light into TPS Board's process. It shouldn’t be this way, but accountability has a cost. So please help to find the answer to these questions.

Your contribution will go to these legal out-of-pocket expenses; not attorney fees. Attorney services have been provided pro bono.

Thank you for helping to protect your right to know.