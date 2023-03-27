Sunday School Classroom for Western Kenya Children

When I visited a small village in Western Kenya, where I was born and raised. I went to join other christians at All Saints Church Esabalu on a Sunday morning service. I witnessed something both inspiring and heartbreaking.





Every Sunday, children gather for Sunday school under a tree. They are eager to learn, but their class sessions are constantly interrupted by passing trains, road noise, and distractions. Many sit on broken or shared chairs, and teachers do their best without proper materials.





Despite these challenges, their desire to learn and grow in faith is incredible.





We want to change this. The goal is to build a simple, safe Sunday school classroom where these children can learn without interruption. We will also provide chairs, teaching materials, and basic supplies to support both students and teachers.





This is more than a building, it's a place of hope, focus, and opportunity.





Your support will help build a dedicated classroom, provide safe seating for children, equip teachers with learning materials, and create a peaceful and structured learning environment where these children can thrive.





Thank you for standing with these students and their teachers.