Support the Suits in Montana!

We are stepping out in faith, and we’d love for you to be part of this journey with us!

Hi, we’re Mack and Sara Suits, and we’re moving our family from Hoschton, Georgia, to Helena, Montana to grow Buffalo Church—a life-giving, disciple-making church plant in a region where there is great spiritual need but few churches actively making disciples.

For months we’ve sought the Lord in prayer and through wise counsel He has made it abundantly clear: He’s calling us to Montana!





Why Montana?



Montana is breathtakingly beautiful, but it’s also a mission field. There are wonderful people here, but many feel disconnected from the Church and lack strong biblical discipleship. Helena, the state capital, is growing fast, yet churches are struggling to reach people, make disciples, and raise up leaders.

We believe God is calling us to change that. Our mission is to:



✅ LOVE people where they are.

✅ LEAD them into a full life in Christ.

✅ LAUNCH them into their God-given purpose.





What Will Your Support Do?

We are trusting God to provide the necessary resources to grow and establish Buffalo Church, ensuring a strong foundation for discipleship, outreach, and Kingdom impact in Helena and beyond.

These funds will go toward:

Investing in discipleship & outreach—helping people take real steps in their faith.

Equipping future leaders—raising up the next generation of pastors and church planters.

Supporting our family as we step into full-time ministry in Helena.





How You Can Help

We can’t do this alone—we need a committed team of monthly partners to help Buffalo Church grow and make a lasting Kingdom impact in Montana. Our goal is to build a support team of 50 monthly givers by May 1 who will stand with us in prayer and financial partnership.

Would you consider joining our support team today by committing to a monthly gift? Whether you give $50, $100, or $250 per month, your consistent support will fuel the work of spreading the Gospel and reaching people for Christ.





✅ Join the team today by setting up a recurring donation!

💳 Become a Monthly Partner – Your ongoing support helps sustain and expand the mission.

🙏 Pray for us – Cover Buffalo Church in prayer as we step out in faith.

📢 Share this campaign – Help us reach others who believe in Kingdom work.





We are so grateful for your generosity, your prayers, and your belief in this mission. Buffalo Church is not just our calling—it’s something we believe God is building for generations to come.







Let’s charge the storm together!





With gratitude,



Mack & Sara Suits