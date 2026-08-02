My name is Kyra. I'm 43 years old and a single mother of four. I'm a pastry chef by profession and it's been my lifelong dream to make "SUGAR Bakery and Cafe" a reality. More than just a business for me, I want it to be a safe space for people to just... breathe. I have secured what I believe to be the perfect location. Financing has been a challenge and I've done what I can on my own. I'm now realizing that I need help. I don't want to give up on my dreams so soon. Please help me get this off the ground.