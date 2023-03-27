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Subs Plus II A Legacy

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMiranda Lynch

Subs Plus II A Legacy

2 brothers from Lebanon made their way to the US in the 70s & left their mark & then some in little old Florence, SC, USA (how lucky were we, y'all??) They opened a sub shop back in '93 & remained open until they had to close in '23..life & health issues happened and on October 23, 2025 we lost my sweet Michel my bell 🔔 & on August 25, 2026 we lost my Elie my bee 🐝 and it has rocked our little town like you wouldn't believe. I started working for them back in '05 at 17 years old, couldn't even legally use the slicer! So they taught me everything else (except the hummus) & I continued working for them until I physically couldn't. I had a work related injury at Papa John's and was bedridden for a few years, but by the grace of GOD I am still moving & it is time to honor these 2 special brothers in the only way i know how, continuing the LEGACY that was in Subs Plus and the HAYEK BROTHERS..I can't even begin to tell you their whole story, but I will spend the rest of my life trying to honor them both, share what I do know & continue their legacy in Florence, SC of GOD first, family, friends, good food, drink, a card game & a wonderful, poetic conversation (& so much wisdom!) with the community they loved & we loved them even more! 💙🩵 please pray we get the green light on everything 🙏see you soon, Florence! Lil Pepe is back in the shop 🙌 I need a bonsai guy too! 😍

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