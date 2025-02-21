Costa Rica Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Family,





This summer, July 20-27, our family has the opportunity to join with the Christian Alliance Network for Outreach and Pastoral Impact (CANOPI) on a mission trip to Costa Rica. We will have the opportunity to minister in schools, churches, and on the streets of the southern coast of Costa Rica. Many of you already know our heart to serve the Latin American community and minister to God’s children both locally and abroad. We are incredibly grateful for this incredibly opportunity to share God’s love and speak into the lives of others in grace and humility.

We are so excited about what God will do in our lives and in the live of others through this ministry this summer. We will be flying into San Jose and then driving to the costal area for a week of ministry. To do this we will need to raise around $7,000 before July 2. We do need your help to accomplish this. Your financial gifts are greatly appreciated.

We would love to have you partner with us in this amazing opportunity whether financially or in prayer and loving encouragement. We know that you, too, will be blessed through partnering with us as God touches his children in Costa Rica. Please stay tuned for updates and prayer partnership opportunities along the way! Thank you and God bless.





In Christ,

Evan & Aleen Suarez