Help Annette & the Girls Move

Hi, I'm Annette. For the last seven years I have been the sole care giver for 2 of my cousin's daughters. He passed away a few years ago. When they first came to live with me we stayed in my grandmother's house. A few years we were able to get approved to have our own place in a low income apartment complex. In October 2023 the girls and I were able to move out of low income housing to what we thought was our dream apartment with a view of the golf course that sits less than 5 miles from my parents and sister, and just down the street from Emily's school. We didn't know the type of dream we were having is a nightmare. I spent our first Christmas and New Year cleaning mold that had covered all the girls' belongings. It was Christmas day when I found that it was also in my room.

I was naive and when the landlord ignored my requests for help, I thought I could remediate everything myself. I was wrong. Since moving in, I have experienced a rapid decline in my respiratory health. A few weeks ago, I found myself at the emergency room because I couldn't breathe.

As I've been feeling worse and worse, my mom reminded me of the mold from when we first moved in and suggested that it could still be an issue. Thankfully I have someone who was able to test the air in the apartment. It was confirmed that we still have an issue with mold.

Thankfully we have a safe, clean place lined up to move, but moving is expensive. As I've been cleaning and packing, I've discovered that we will need to replace our beds, our dressers, our couch... almost all of our furniture as most of what we have is completely infested with mold. (No, my renter's policy does not have an endorsement for mold.) I also need to pay the hospital for my recent ER visit. As a "single mom" with a graduating senior, this process is more than my budget can handle. ... and if all that wasn't enough, 2 weeks ago Summer and Emily were driving home from dinner on Friday night. They were sideswiped by a hit-and-run driver, so there's a deductible for that too.

I know that God doesn't need an internet giving campaign to provide for what we need in this process. He's already shown how faithful He is. I'm putting this up in case instead of God wanting to put it on one person's heart to take care of everything that maybe He wants lots of people to give a little bit so that we can encourage each other. ... also, you can't pray for us if you don't know that we have a need.