Help Me Pursue My Dream of Studying International Business in China 🇳🇬 → 🇨🇳

My name is Amarachi, a young student from Nigeria, and I am working toward a dream that means a great deal to me: beginning my university education in China in September 2027 and studying International Business.

I am currently preparing to apply to universities including Shanghai University of Finance and Economics (SUFE), Shanghai University (SHU), Shanghai Business School, and Shanghai International Studies University (SISU).

Why China?

China is one of the world's biggest trading economies and an important player in international trade. For me, studying International Business in China would provide an opportunity to learn about global business while experiencing firsthand the environment of a country that plays such an important role in international commerce.

I also want to continue developing my Chinese-language skills alongside my university studies. I am currently at approximately HSK 3, and my goal is to reach HSK 5 by early January.

What I am doing to prepare

I know that having a dream is not enough. I have to work for it.

I am currently studying mathematics to prepare for the CSCA Mathematics examination, and I have also completed five online courses and earned certificates that are helping me develop additional skills.

I am determined to keep preparing until I am ready for university.

One thing I know about myself is that when I determine to achieve something, I do everything I can to accomplish it. I am determined to make this opportunity a reality.

Why I am asking for help

Getting ready to study abroad involves many expenses before I can even begin university.

I am raising 3Million naira toward these costs. My current estimated expenses include examinations, passport and police-clearance requirements, medical documentation, applications, notarization, visa expenses, transportation, a laptop for my studies, my journey to Abuja for required processes, my flight to China, and initial funds for settling in.

I have already started contributing toward my goal and currently have ₦50,000 saved.

The remaining costs are more than I can comfortably cover on my own, which is why I am reaching out to people who may be willing to support my educational journey.

Every contribution matters

You do not have to make a large donation to make a difference.

A small contribution can help cover one part of the journey:

$10 can contribute toward examination or documentation expenses. $25 can help with application-related costs. $50 can contribute toward several preparation expenses. Larger donations can help significantly with the major costs of travel and study preparation.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone who may be able to help would also mean a lot to me.

My promise

I want to make the most of this opportunity.

My goal is not simply to travel to another country. I want to gain an education in International Business, develop my Chinese-language ability, understand international trade and business across different cultures, and use what I learn to build a meaningful career.

I am asking you to support me as I take this next step.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for considering supporting my education, and for believing that a young student's determination and education are worth investing in.

Every contribution and every share brings me one step closer to September 2027.

Thank you for supporting my journey. ❤️