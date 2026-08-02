Studio Space for Emerging Artists

I'm opening a studio to give people who are less fortunate the chance to show their talent without the struggle of paying for studio time to perfect their craft. Right now, cost is a real barrier, many talented people never get to develop their skills because they can't afford access to a recording studio.





This fundraiser will help cover the studio space itself, so we can offer free or low-cost time to artists who need it. I want to create a place where talent isn't limited by someone's ability to pay.