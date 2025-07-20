Israeli student prize appeal

Mike Sassoon MSc, BSc

Hi

I'm a professional engineer volunteering to help three young high-school students who recently immigrated to Israel. Two of them have already won prizes for innovative agricultural projects here in Israel.

But now all three students are working together on a new water purification technology and they hope to enter the prestigious International Stockholm Junior Water Prize.

Up to now we have got by on our own, without funding. To enter this prestigious international competition we really need your help to further develop the project and for the students to travel to the award organisation in Stockholm for two days.

(Info about the world’s premier water award: https://stockholmwaterfoundation.org)