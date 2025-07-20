Israeli student prize appeal

Goal:

 ILS ₪65,000

Raised:

 ILS ₪1,820

Campaign created by mike Sassoon

Campaign funds will be received by mike Sassoon

Israeli student prize appeal

Mike Sassoon MSc, BSc  

Hi

I'm a professional engineer volunteering to help three young high-school students who recently immigrated to Israel. Two of them have already won prizes for innovative agricultural projects here in Israel. 

But now all three students are working together on a new water purification technology and they hope to enter the prestigious International Stockholm Junior Water Prize. 

Up to now we have got by on our own, without funding. To enter this prestigious international competition we really need your help to further develop the project and for the students to travel to the award organisation in Stockholm for two days. 

(Info about the world’s premier water award: https://stockholmwaterfoundation.org)

Recent Donations
Show:
Zvi and Malka Noy
₪ 1800.00 ILS
7 hours ago

good luck Mike. Great initiative.

Anonymous Giver
₪ 20.00 ILS
2 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo