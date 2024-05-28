Stop the Sagle Bike Park

We are a rural community in northern Idaho. We all bought property in this area because we love the quiet, rural life, where many animals are a common sight and sound. Our way of life is being attacked.

An LLC bought property zoned R10 on a mountainside to develop it into a "World Class" downhill mountain bike park by way of a Conditional Use Permit. The only access to this land goes through an established rural neighborhood. If this development is allowed, traffic will increase by 20x to start with, more as it grows. Access to this development is on a curving country road, then through a quiet neighborhood, causing safety, noise and other hazards for neighborhood families. The bike park would certainly cause erosion of the mountainside, destroying the wildlife habitats, and cause runoff and flooding below where many homes are. The noise and odors from events and races, where hundreds to thousands of people attend, with food trucks and porta-potties will permeate the neighborhood. All this will decreased our property values. A commercial business should not be allowed in an established rural neighborhood!

We are raising money to pay for attorney fees, for signs and advertising mailers to get the word out to all the residents this will affect. If the developers are allowed to build this bike park, tourism will overwhelm the surrounding communities and the quiet rural life will no longer exist. This development will set a precedent for the county, allowing more commercial development in neighborhoods. Will your neighborhood be next? Please help us keep Sagle rural.

Website: stopthesaglebikepark.com



