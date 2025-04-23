Campaign Image

Stand With Rural Coweta Stop Project Sail

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Ernest McDaniel

Stand With Rural Coweta Stop Project Sail

Stop Project Sail's goal is to keep you informed about the massive data center being proposed for the rural, western area of Coweta County and to inform you of how destructive this project will be for the entire county. The purpose of this fund is to acquire legal representation in opposition to this project for the Coweta County citizens.

