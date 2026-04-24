Its not our Fault

Black people are not the cause of all of America's problems. We were brought here involuntarily over 400 years ago and enslaved. Then, after the country fought a war to free us, they decided to reward the traitorous losers of that war and reenslave black people again. This cycle has repeated itself every 60 years. But the rich and powerful interests that control this country have decided that they are now going to enslave not only black people but all poor people as well. I need your help. Donating to this campaign will help me spread the word to stop the oligarchs from taking over and making slaves of all of us.