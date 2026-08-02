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STOP the Forton Road Islamic Centre!

Goal£1,500 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byPerry Barter

Fundraiser funds will be received by Perry Barter

STOP the Forton Road Islamic Centre!

Gosport is being targeted. A planning application (26/00131/FULL) is live to convert a vacant shop at 351B Forton Road into an Islamic centre. Despite overwhelming local opposition, the application is STILL moving forward & could still be approved.


The public portal now contains 141+ documents. Approximately 95% are objections from local residents. Hampshire Highways has REPEATEDLY raised serious concerns about parking, early morning prayer times & a catchment area that will draw muslims from ALL ACROSS Hampshire to Gosport due to a scarcity of mosques in the surrounding area.


Gosport’s own Traffic Manager has also flagged major gaps in the applicant’s transport evidence.


YET, THE PROCESS CONTNUES!!!


At the same time, public records reveal a striking financial picture. The registered charity Gosport Islamic Society has declared recent income of only around £14,000. A limited company of the same name, incorporated in 2024 & controlled by overlapping directors, reports net assets of approximately £156,000?!


Several of those directors are also linked to two local restaurants – Bengal on Stoke Road & Lee Tandoori in Lee-on-the-Solent. The speed & scale of this asset growth, for a group with a relatively small local following, does not look organic. It looks organised & well-resourced.


We have already taken this as far as ordinary residents can. Formal concerns have been submitted to:

  1. Hampshire Constabulary
  2. HMRC
  3. The Charity Commission
  4. Trading Standards
  5. Gosport Borough Council Planning
  6. Local councillors and Hampshire County Councillors
  7. The office of Dame Caroline Dinenage MP


The response so far has been process, procedure, deflection.


Financial questions are dismissed as “not relevant” to planning. Local voices are treated as background noise. The system is NOT taking the strength of opposition or the unanswered questions seriously enough…


That is why this fundraiser exists. WE need to move beyond volunteer effort & fund REAL professional support: specialist planning advice, legal representation if required & a sustained, organised campaign that FORCES the application to receive the full scrutiny it has so far avoided. The goal is to STOP this proposal BEFORE it reaches a final decision - not to complain after the fact…


Gosport is still a small, settled, English, Christian Borough with a STRONG local character.


Residents have made their position VERY clear. What is missing is the professional firepower to match a well-resourced application & an unresponsive process.


If you believe local people should NOT be steamrolled, if you believe the financial picture deserves PROPER examination & if you want this application STOPPED while there is still time, please contribute.


Every pound goes directly toward professional costs & organised resistance. No one is taking a salary from this. The fight is being run by local people who have already put in the work - now we gather the resources needed to FINISH this…


Gosport has spoken.

Now it desperately needs the means to make that voice heard!


Thank you!!! 🙏🏻


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