 USD $400

 USD $235

Campaign created by Barbara Besaw

Help Replace Stolen Laptop

UPDATE: We are adjusting the "ask" since we received $400 outside of this platform. Instead of $800, we are looking for a total of $400.

Our 15-yr old grandson earned money by working for us and saved up for a brand-new laptop. Through no fault of his own, it was stolen from my daughter's van when she and the children went to a meeting at Grace Baptist Church in Salem. He helped his younger siblings, carried his baby brother along with other things.

His laptop, accessories, new clothing and other items were in his backpack. The total loss is over $800.

Family, friends, and concerned souls:

If possible, please help him recoup the funds so that he can replace what was taken. Any little bit will help.

Recent Donations
Annmarie Stasica
$ 10.00 USD
1 hour ago

Miss teaching all of your kids

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Brenda and Tom
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

