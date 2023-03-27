Stolen Elections Documentary

We're raising funds to produce a documentary based on the book "Stolen Elections: The Takedown of Democracies Worldwide" by Ralph Pezzullo.





Our mission is to expose election security threats and raise awareness of how elections have been influenced across more than seventy countries over the last twenty years, including the U.S. and South Korea. The documentary will examine the manipulation of software and election machines as part of this worldwide pattern.





We plan to amplify the voices of experts and frontline witnesses through election fraud conferences, along with panel discussions both in-person and virtual. These events will foster dialogue among the general public on safeguarding democracy and protecting the integrity of elections.





Your support will help us bring this important story to audiences worldwide and contribute to the conversation about election security and democratic integrity.