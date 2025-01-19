Supporting the St George's Orthodox Church

St. George's Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Greek Catholic Church, founded in 1907, was built through the hard work and sacrifices of immigrant families who sought to preserve their faith and traditions. With determination, they constructed a church and social hall, overcoming financial and physical challenges, including mortgage risks and a gas explosion tragedy in 1954. Despite setbacks like mine subsidence in the 1960s and 1970s, the congregation moved to a new location in 1979, ensuring the continuation of the parish's spiritual mission.

Today, St. George's stands as a beacon of faith, serving over 300 parishioners and offering a community hub with a banquet hall and catering services. To honor our heritage and maintain this sacred space for future generations, we ask for your support. Your donations will ensure St. George’s remains a place of worship, fellowship, and cultural pride for years to come.

Join us in preserving the legacy of St. George's Church—your contribution helps us continue the virtuous work of those who came before us.