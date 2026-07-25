Build St. George's Church in Lancaster, NY

A New Chapter in the Same Mission





Many of you may remember our earlier Restore Buffalo campaign. Our hope was to purchase and restore an existing church building so it could once again be be filled with worship.





We pursued that vision wholeheartedly, investing months of work, significant legal expenses, and considerable personal resources. Despite reaching advanced negotiations, those opportunities ultimately did not come to fruition. As a result, we also incurred an estimated $55,000 in additional taxes from a failed 1031 exchange, along with substantial attorney's fees and other expenses.





While this has been a painful setback, it has also brought clarity.

Rather than waiting for another existing church property to become available, we believe the wiser long-term path is to build a permanent church home on land already available to us in Lancaster, New York.





We Are Investing First

We are not asking others to do what we are unwilling to do ourselves.

Our family has already committed $250,000 of our own funds toward making this vision a reality. Those funds will be invested in the project as we move through planning, approvals, site preparation, and construction.





We are inviting others to stand with us—not to carry the vision for us, but to help build something that will serve the Church and the people of Western New York for generations to come.





Our Initial Goal: $250,000

Our first public fundraising goal is $250,000, which will help fund:

Architectural and engineering plans Surveys and site planning Municipal approvals and permits Initial utilities and site preparation The first stages of construction toward a permanent church home





Combined with our own investment, this will provide approximately $500,000 to launch the project and begin transforming the vision into reality.

As each milestone is reached, we will provide updates, financial transparency, and future plans for the next phases of construction.





Why This Matters

We are building a permanent home where the Gospel will be preached, the sacraments faithfully celebrated, children raised in the Christian faith, sacred music offered to the glory of God, and generations yet unborn will gather to worship Christ.





If you share that vision, we invite you to partner with us through your prayers, your generosity, and by sharing this campaign with others.





Help us build a church for generations.





You can find out more about St. George's Lancaster at stgeorgeslancaster.org