Support For Steven Lay's Health Journey

Near the end of April 2025, Steven resumed cycling after a 1-2-year hiatus, enjoying several rides in a week. Soon after, his left leg swelled, initially without pain. Within 1-3 days, he faced severe fatigue and rested in bed. His condition worsened with painful swelling in his left groin lymph nodes and intense abdominal pain. Debilitating constipation limited his mobility, preventing him from walking even a block, despite his routine of hiking the mountain above Crofton multiple times weekly for three years.
After weeks of escalating symptoms, including loss of bladder control, Steven travelled to Vancouver to consult his healthcare team. His naturopath urged immediate hospital care. On April 16, 2025, he visited the emergency department at St. Pauls Hospital. Ultrasound, X-ray, and CT scans revealed a large mass in his upper low back near his spine, impacting the ureters between his kidneys and bladder. On April 18, stents were inserted via his urethra, and a bladder tumour was removed. Recovery was challenging. On April 22, a biopsy of his left groin lymph node was performed without pain. However, biopsies of both the bladder tumour and lymph node were inconclusive. To date, doctors at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, where Steven is currently admitted, remain stumped and unwilling to pursue the mass due to its precarious location near his spine.
After discharge from St. Pauls, Steven stayed with a friend and suffered severe vomiting. Returning to the emergency room, a CT scan showed the mass obstructing his bowel, leading to the insertion of a nasogastric tube to clear stomach contents. Recently, Steven underwent a PET scan requiring radiation, which left him feeling very unwell. Doctors suspect aggressive lymphoma, but the bowel obstruction is his primary concern. Alongside conventional care, Steven is exploring alternative treatments, including high-dose vitamin C IVs at $300 per session, CBD, and other protocols. These costly treatments are rapidly accumulating expenses as he fights for his health.
Steven is a beloved figure in his community, cherished for his kind heart and intelligent, balanced views on diverse topics. He is highly regarded at local council meetings, where he is known for opening his speeches with a few lines of a song tailored to the topic at hand. Council members often smile and ask if he has a song prepared, and Steven never disappoints, following his musical prelude with wise, heartfelt words. His presence and contributions have left a lasting impact, making his current health battle all the more poignant for those who know and admire him.
You do not know us, Steven... but we will hold you in our hearts.
Stephen: please know, your Sacred Work matters, you matter. Praying Miracle re your condition. I've spent almost 50 years doing evidence~based health research (alopathic, herbal, holistic and more). My compassionate ears are here for you if you wish to reach out. Blessings, truly.
Sorry to hear about this challenging trial you've encountered Steven. I'm sending you my good thoughts and energy. ChatGPT recommends a, Guided Biopsy: Consider a CT- or MRI-guided core needle biopsy by an interventional radiologist. Even high-risk areas can sometimes be sampled under image guidance. Referral to Tertiary Oncology Center: Vancouver has several — BC Cancer Agency, for example.
Keep up the good fight! The Lord has things for you to do still and trust in His healing Hand. Stay covered in His Blood
Sending love, hugs and blessings dear Steven
Best wishes and healing hugs on your journey back to health brother, we're all walking alongside you in support. xo
Praying that you receive excellent care Steve.
the light of God surrounds you, the love of God enfolds you, the power of God protects you, the presence of God watches over you, wherever you are Slay, God is!
To a fellow singer and compatriot.
Much love and healing energy to you Steve.
Praying for you Steven. And will continue ....
Wishing a speedy recovery, Steven!
I’m devastated to hear about this awful health scare you are currently in, Steven. Wishing you the best, hoping for a swift and full recovery. Please let me (us) know how we can help you further. Take the best care of yourself. 🙏🏼❤️🩹
July 7th, 2025
Update #1 I spoke with Steven this weekend and wanted to give you all an update. First of all, thank you all for your generous donations to help Steven access alternative healing modalities, he is very grateful. When I spoke with Steven, it was not a great day, he was emotional and sounded very weak. He is disheartened that some of the therapies he has tried have not improved his status at all - so we are now reaching out for some different options - one being an infusion treatment from a well known doctor in the community.
The Hospital and all the doctors that have looked into Steven's issue have said there is nothing they can do. They can't reach the mass, they can't do chemo or radiation as they said it would kill him. They managed to scrape a few smaller lumps from his stomach area, and have stated it was a VERY rare cancer.
I have reached out to Dr Darrell Wolfe (Doc of Detox) who specialized in bowel/ colon issues. He was very compassionate and felt he could help. If Steven agrees to do a live consult it is free, or if he would prefer private, we can use some of these funds ($350 US) to pay for unlimited consultations. Steven is reaching out to him today. Additionally, Steven has been told by the ministry that 'fundraisers' are 'gifts' and count as 'income' ( what a joke). So in order to keep him able to receive generous donations we have set up an etransfer. Savanah has created an email and a direct deposit account to have the etransfer funds routed to. We will then take these (GiveSendGo) funds and either place them into that account to pay for doctors and treatments, or place in Steve's good friends account on the mainland. Once we know where he wished these funds to go, we will then shut down the GiveSendGo and rely solely on etransfers. I will continue to help by reaching out to alternative doctors and help in the transfers of funds to doctors etc.
Please share the etransfer if you so wish forsteven25@hotmail.com
Steven thanks you all from the bottom of his big heart !
Sincerely,
Adrienne
