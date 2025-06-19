Support For Steven Lay's Health Journey

Near the end of April 2025, Steven resumed cycling after a 1-2-year hiatus, enjoying several rides in a week. Soon after, his left leg swelled, initially without pain. Within 1-3 days, he faced severe fatigue and rested in bed. His condition worsened with painful swelling in his left groin lymph nodes and intense abdominal pain. Debilitating constipation limited his mobility, preventing him from walking even a block, despite his routine of hiking the mountain above Crofton multiple times weekly for three years.





After weeks of escalating symptoms, including loss of bladder control, Steven travelled to Vancouver to consult his healthcare team. His naturopath urged immediate hospital care. On April 16, 2025, he visited the emergency department at St. Pauls Hospital. Ultrasound, X-ray, and CT scans revealed a large mass in his upper low back near his spine, impacting the ureters between his kidneys and bladder. On April 18, stents were inserted via his urethra, and a bladder tumour was removed. Recovery was challenging. On April 22, a biopsy of his left groin lymph node was performed without pain. However, biopsies of both the bladder tumour and lymph node were inconclusive. To date, doctors at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, where Steven is currently admitted, remain stumped and unwilling to pursue the mass due to its precarious location near his spine.





After discharge from St. Pauls, Steven stayed with a friend and suffered severe vomiting. Returning to the emergency room, a CT scan showed the mass obstructing his bowel, leading to the insertion of a nasogastric tube to clear stomach contents. Recently, Steven underwent a PET scan requiring radiation, which left him feeling very unwell. Doctors suspect aggressive lymphoma, but the bowel obstruction is his primary concern. Alongside conventional care, Steven is exploring alternative treatments, including high-dose vitamin C IVs at $300 per session, CBD, and other protocols. These costly treatments are rapidly accumulating expenses as he fights for his health.





Steven is a beloved figure in his community, cherished for his kind heart and intelligent, balanced views on diverse topics. He is highly regarded at local council meetings, where he is known for opening his speeches with a few lines of a song tailored to the topic at hand. Council members often smile and ask if he has a song prepared, and Steven never disappoints, following his musical prelude with wise, heartfelt words. His presence and contributions have left a lasting impact, making his current health battle all the more poignant for those who know and admire him.